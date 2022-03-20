ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

MANT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded ManTech International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded ManTech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $84.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.99. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. ManTech International’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,050,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in ManTech International by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ManTech International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,716,000 after purchasing an additional 179,823 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ManTech International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ManTech International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,440,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

