Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 91,071 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 636,939 shares.The stock last traded at $14.59 and had previously closed at $14.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Repay by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Repay by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,162,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Repay by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Repay by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Repay by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter.

Repay Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

