Insider Selling: Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Senior Officer Sells C$241,800.00 in Stock

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.09, for a total transaction of C$241,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$193,440.

Major Drilling Group International stock opened at C$12.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$6.42 and a 12 month high of C$12.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.04. The firm has a market cap of C$988.80 million and a PE ratio of 29.85.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDI shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.