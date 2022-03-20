Penny Sanford Sells 10,649 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 10,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $266,650.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $1,079,600.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $1,409,200.00.

eXp World stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.23. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 3.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in eXp World by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 158.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 48,785 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in eXp World during the third quarter valued at about $4,772,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in eXp World by 9.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

