Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) will announce $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.10. Merck & Co., Inc. posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $79.11 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average of $78.36. The company has a market capitalization of $199.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 53.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

