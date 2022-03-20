Insider Selling: Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) EVP Sells $218,510.04 in Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:WD opened at $134.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

