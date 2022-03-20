Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Target Price to $250.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $305.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTNT. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $340.32.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT stock opened at $319.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,958 shares of company stock worth $4,366,893 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,193,491,000 after purchasing an additional 460,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,984,156,000 after purchasing an additional 226,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,962,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,635,000 after purchasing an additional 94,027 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,577,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,284 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after acquiring an additional 839,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.