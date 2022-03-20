Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,170,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,904 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.89% of National Instruments worth $51,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,799 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter worth $1,002,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 200.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,170,000 after buying an additional 428,973 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NATI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

In related news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $135,587.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael E. Mcgrath purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $36.67 and a 12 month high of $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.60.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 169.70%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

