Nordea Investment Management AB Has $12.39 Million Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.35% of Comfort Systems USA worth $12,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 238.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,101 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 38,023 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $92.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.91 and a 1-year high of $103.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

