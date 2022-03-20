Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.23% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $13,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $284,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $7,864,362. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $106.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.44. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.38 and a 1 year high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMN. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

