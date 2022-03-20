Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

NASDAQ MARPS opened at $12.91 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,914 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

