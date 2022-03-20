Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVCN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCN opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $27.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.39. Neovasc has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neovasc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Neovasc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neovasc in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Neovasc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Neovasc

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

