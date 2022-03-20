StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Qumu stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Qumu has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. The company has a market cap of $29.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 101.40% and a negative net margin of 65.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Qumu will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUMU. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Qumu by 84.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Qumu

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

