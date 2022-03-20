StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of OTIC opened at $2.39 on Friday. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $135.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts predict that Otonomy will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Otonomy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 224,658 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Otonomy by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Otonomy by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Otonomy by 229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

