Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Sells $279,833.76 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE TYL opened at $435.99 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $384.38 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $445.05 and a 200-day moving average of $484.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.13 and a beta of 0.78.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on TYL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.46.
Tyler Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
