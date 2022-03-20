Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Sells $307,369.20 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $307,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $174.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.30 and a 52-week high of $287.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.05.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Okta by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $310.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

