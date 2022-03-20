$1.71 EPS Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. TE Connectivity posted earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year earnings of $7.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

TEL opened at $133.84 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $123.31 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

