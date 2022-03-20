-$0.11 EPS Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.21). MGM Resorts International reported earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $42.17 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 2.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,603,250 shares of company stock worth $207,140,365 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $160,606,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,519 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,930,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,408 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $65,783,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth $42,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

