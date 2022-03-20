Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) PT Lowered to $22.00 at HC Wainwright

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $3.18 on Thursday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $166.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,447 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,919 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,977,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,540 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

