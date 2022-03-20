BHP Group (ASX:BHP) Insider Michelle Hinchliffe Purchases 7,739 Shares

BHP Group (ASX:BHP – Get Rating) insider Michelle Hinchliffe purchased 7,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$47.47 ($34.15) per share, with a total value of A$367,370.33 ($264,295.20).

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.1073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Interim dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

