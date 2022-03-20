Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Upgraded at Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $211.23.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $171.14 on Thursday. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $154.85 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.20.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $2,277,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Ecolab by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 49,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Ecolab by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.