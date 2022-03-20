Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Real Good Food Company Inc. is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc. is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “

RGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.19.

NASDAQ:RGF opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33. Real Good Food has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

In other news, Director Deanna T. Brady purchased 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $36,797.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGF. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at about $803,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Real Good Food Company Profile (Get Rating)

