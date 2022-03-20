ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) CEO Sells $397,113.80 in Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ABM stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.22. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

ABM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 247.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 226,582 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 358.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,521,000 after buying an additional 200,082 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,614,000 after purchasing an additional 149,487 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 164,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

