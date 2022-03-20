Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ISPO opened at $9.15 on Thursday. Inspirato has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $108.00.

In related news, major shareholder Revolution Management Co Llc sold 100,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $1,018,358.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Scot Sellers sold 84,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $852,763.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,888 shares of company stock worth $2,860,848 over the last three months.

Inspirato Inc is the luxury travel subscription brand which provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty which affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners and custom travel experiences.

