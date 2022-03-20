Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys New Shares in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,660 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 21.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 124,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 142,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $767.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.13. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $28.84.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $58.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

