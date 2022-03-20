Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires 305 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 71.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $370,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF alerts:

BATS:EWGS opened at $73.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $70.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.35.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.