Stifel Nicolaus Trims Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Target Price to $368.00

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $382.03.

ACN opened at $323.95 on Thursday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $261.13 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.38. The company has a market capitalization of $204.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total transaction of $1,776,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,641,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 9.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $13,163,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

