Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of CMT opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.34. The company has a market cap of $100.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 2.10. Core Molding Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $17.35.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core Molding Technologies (CMT)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.