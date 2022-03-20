AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of AZZ opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.04. AZZ has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $58.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.19.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. AZZ had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.30%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,536,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 175.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 161,854 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AZZ by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 765,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,345,000 after buying an additional 138,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AZZ by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,972,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,667,000 after buying an additional 111,822 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter worth about $4,252,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

