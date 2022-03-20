Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Raised to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $60.85 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. ING Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.05 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($67.03) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.84.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $49.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,762,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,724,000 after buying an additional 1,775,734 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at $96,085,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $73,585,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,342,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,635 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

