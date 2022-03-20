Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 258.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SYBX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synlogic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 663.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses on Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

