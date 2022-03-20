Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 476 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.11% of LPL Financial worth $14,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 359.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $4,179,221.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $2,824,123.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $181.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.03 and a fifty-two week high of $196.29. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. Bank of America started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

