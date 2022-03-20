Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 4,375 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314,407 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765,132 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,071 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,973,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,534 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The company had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

