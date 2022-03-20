DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,102 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.13% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $16,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 92.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.