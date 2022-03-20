Nordea Investment Management AB Has $17.97 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.14% of Campbell Soup worth $17,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of CPB opened at $42.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

