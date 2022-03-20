AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,008 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,959 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth about $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ball by 30.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 19.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,257,000 after acquiring an additional 119,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey J. Panayiotou purchased 6,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.91 per share, for a total transaction of $533,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $93.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

