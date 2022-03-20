AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 62,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 5.23% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $494,000.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock opened at $85.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.26. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $79.99 and a 12 month high of $98.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

