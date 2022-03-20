AE Wealth Management LLC Has $6.19 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Stryker by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Stryker by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $603,739,000 after buying an additional 1,189,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stryker by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $902,679,000 after buying an additional 285,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.09.

Shares of SYK opened at $267.34 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $227.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.22.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

