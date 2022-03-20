Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CHTR. Truist Financial cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $830.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $748.79.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $577.32 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $545.33 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $586.93 and its 200-day moving average is $658.25.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

