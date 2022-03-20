Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in American International Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in American International Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

AIG stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.72.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

