Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 488 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,340 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $514,000. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.6% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,829 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.6% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 57,152 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average is $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. UBS Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

About Southwest Airlines (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

