HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Price Target Cut to $7.00

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ HYRE opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61. HyreCar has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.77.

HyreCar ( NASDAQ:HYRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 72.67% and a negative return on equity of 193.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HyreCar will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HyreCar during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in HyreCar during the third quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in HyreCar by 419.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in HyreCar by 540.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in HyreCar during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

