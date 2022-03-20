Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Bio-Techne by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.80.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $445.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $347.88 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $404.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

