Comerica Bank Trims Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of DXP Enterprises worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXPE. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 12.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 11.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $576 million, a P/E ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.61. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11.

DXP Enterprises Profile (Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.