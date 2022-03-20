Comparing Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) & Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY)

Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY – Get Rating) and Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Coca-Cola Amatil alerts:

46.6% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.9% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Coca-Cola Amatil and Vintage Wine Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola Amatil N/A N/A N/A Vintage Wine Estates N/A 2.83% 1.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Coca-Cola Amatil and Vintage Wine Estates, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola Amatil 0 0 0 0 N/A Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vintage Wine Estates has a consensus price target of 14.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.09%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vintage Wine Estates is more favorable than Coca-Cola Amatil.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coca-Cola Amatil and Vintage Wine Estates’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola Amatil $4.68 billion 1.56 $260.32 million $0.50 20.14 Vintage Wine Estates $220.74 million 2.46 $9.87 million 0.01 880.88

Coca-Cola Amatil has higher revenue and earnings than Vintage Wine Estates. Coca-Cola Amatil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vintage Wine Estates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vintage Wine Estates beats Coca-Cola Amatil on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coca-Cola Amatil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits. The company offers its beverages under the Sprite, Fanta, Lift, Kirks, Deep Spring, Mount Franklin, Pump, Powerade, Barista Bros, Fuze Tea, Keri Juice, Monster, Mother, Schweppes, and Jim brands; and alcohol products under the Jim Beam, Makers Mark, Canadian Club, Fiji Bitter, Fiji Gold, Rekorderlig Cider, Vonu Premium Lager, Yenda, and Pressman's Cider, Fortune Favours, Molson Coors, Miller Chill, Feral, Blue Moon, Vonu Premium Lager, Canadian Club, and Roku brands. The company was formerly known as Amatil Limited and changed its name to Coca-Cola Amatil Limited in 1989. Coca-Cola Amatil Limited was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.