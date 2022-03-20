Analyzing ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) & Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO)

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) and Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of ASE Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Peraso shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Peraso shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ASE Technology and Peraso’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE Technology $20.41 billion 0.82 $2.29 billion $1.03 7.37 Peraso $5.68 million 3.25 -$10.91 million ($0.38) -5.58

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Peraso. Peraso is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASE Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ASE Technology and Peraso, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASE Technology 0 4 0 0 2.00 Peraso 0 0 0 0 N/A

ASE Technology currently has a consensus price target of $8.10, suggesting a potential upside of 6.72%. Given ASE Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ASE Technology is more favorable than Peraso.

Profitability

This table compares ASE Technology and Peraso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE Technology 11.23% 24.96% 10.08% Peraso -31.40% -51.98% -46.97%

Risk & Volatility

ASE Technology has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peraso has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ASE Technology beats Peraso on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASE Technology (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions. It also provides advanced packages, such as flip chip BGA; heat-spreader FCBGA; flip-chip CSP; hybrid FCCSP; flip chip package in package and package on package (POP); advanced single sided substrate; high-bandwidth POP; fan-out wafer-level packaging; SESUB; and 2.5D silicon interposer. In addition, the company offers IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. Further, it provides a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and other test-related services, as well as drop shipment services. Additionally, the company develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, financing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

About Peraso (Get Rating)

Peraso, Inc. offers chipsets, modules, software and IP. It supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. Its solutions for data and telecom networks focus on accelerating data intelligence and multi-access edge computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

