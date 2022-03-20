Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,160 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DB. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 102,971,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,320,601,000 after purchasing an additional 517,860 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,725,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,719,000 after purchasing an additional 224,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,975,000 after purchasing an additional 44,325 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,134,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 164,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 321.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,144 shares during the last quarter.

DB opened at $12.28 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DB shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.41) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

