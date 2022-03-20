13,332 Shares in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 132,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 35,371 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 14,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $30,764.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 99,899 shares of company stock worth $458,604 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of MACK opened at $6.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.38 million, a P/E ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 1.75. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $7.97.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

