ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Stock Position Decreased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ITT by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $81.37 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.51 and its 200-day moving average is $93.60.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup lowered their target price on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.44.

ITT Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.