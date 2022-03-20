Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lufax (NYSE:LU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufax Holding Ltd is a technology-empowered personal financial services platform principally in China. Lufax Holding Ltd is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Lufax alerts:

Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of Lufax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.01.

NYSE:LU opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. Lufax has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $15.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 27.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lufax will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 463.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 24.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lufax (Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lufax (LU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.